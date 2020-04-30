One-time free transfer hopes take a hit with NCAA board of directors recommendation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Any hopes of transfers in men's and women's basketball, football and baseball becoming immediately eligible next season took a hit Thursday.

The NCAA board of directors said Thursday morning that the one-time transfer waiver for those sports, along with men’s hockey, can be voted on this spring. But the board also recommended against changing the current waiver process.

After receiving the recommendation from the NCAA's transfer waiver working group that those five sports should join the rest of the NCAA's sports in allowing a one-time transfer without having to sit out a year, the board of directors agreed to consider the proposal while at the same time recommending that changes to the transfer rule "are not appropriate at this time," according to a news release from the NCAA.

The Division I Council could still vote on the transfer guidelines as early as May 20, when it is set to meet, and could still pass those guidelines. But Thursday's announcement amounts to that possibility becoming very slim.

Both the men's and women's basketball teams at Nebraska have players who would be affected by the rule change. On the men's side three players — Kobe King, Trey McGowens and Trevor Lakes — all must sit out next season to satisfy current NCAA transfer rules.