One-time free transfer hopes take a hit with NCAA board of directors recommendation

Any hopes of transfers in men's and women's basketball, football and baseball becoming immediately eligible next season took a hit Thursday.
The NCAA board of directors said Thursday morning that the one-time transfer waiver for those sports, along with men’s hockey, can be voted on this spring. But the board also recommended against changing the current waiver process.
After receiving the recommendation from the NCAA's transfer waiver working group that those five sports should join the rest of the NCAA's sports in allowing a one-time transfer without having to sit out a year, the board of directors agreed to consider the proposal while at the same time recommending that changes to the transfer rule "are not appropriate at this time," according to a news release from the NCAA.
The Division I Council could still vote on the transfer guidelines as early as May 20, when it is set to meet, and could still pass those guidelines. But Thursday's announcement amounts to that possibility becoming very slim.
Both the men's and women's basketball teams at Nebraska have players who would be affected by the rule change. On the men's side three players — Kobe King, Trey McGowens and Trevor Lakes — all must sit out next season to satisfy current NCAA transfer rules.
King and McGowens have both long been expected to apply for waivers for immediate eligibility, while Lakes has said he's content with sitting one season.
Nebraska submitted a waiver last season for Shamiel Stevenson — and thought it had a strong case to get him immediately eligible — but that waiver was denied a few weeks into the season. Dalano Banton and Derrick Walker also sat out last season after transferring to Lincoln.
On the women's side, Bella Cravens and Nailah Dillard would both have to submit waivers for immediate eligibility while MiCole Cayton is a graduate transfer.
There could perhaps be a way forward in immediate eligibility due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While saying that the one-time transfer waiver should wait, the board of directors also said "the waiver process must be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period," according to the news release.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!