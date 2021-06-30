On eve of Name, Image and Likeness, Runza says it will offer Nebraska athletes endorsement deals

When midnight strikes on Thursday, college athletes around the country will be able to profit on their name, image and likeness.

Nebraska athletes already have one offer.

Runza announced Wednesday it is offering deals to the first 100 current athletes who opt in and promote the restaurant's reward app to their followers on social media. The restaurant, a popular chain in Nebraska, is the first known business to publicly offer a deal to college athletes

The payment will be a single flat amount for everyone regardless of what sport they play or which in-state school they attend.

Runza said it plans to use a similar approach for future promotions and fan engagement if all goes well with the rollout of NIL marketing plans.

"This a new and exciting era of college sports,” Becky Perrett, Runza’s director of marketing, said in a statement. "Runza has a long history of partnering with area colleges and universities for athletics sponsorships, and now, changes to the name, image and likeness policy allow our brand to directly support student-athletes."