NU's Schwellenbach doesn't hear name called on first night of MLB Draft

The first round of the Major League Baseball Draft came and went Sunday night without Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach hearing his name called.

Rated by MLB.com as the No. 54 overall available prospect, some projections had Schwellenbach slipping into the first round.

Had that happened, the shortstop and pitcher would have been the first Nebraska player picked in the first round since Joba Chamberlain in 2006, and been the program's 12th overall first-round pick.

Instead, Schwellenbach will likely come off the board early Monday, when rounds 2-10 are scheduled to take place starting at noon.

Louisville catcher Henry Davis was the top overall pick, chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates to kick off the night. Vanderbilt ace pitcher Jack Leiter went No. 2 overall, with his teammate, Kumar Rocker, falling to the New York Mets at No. 10.

The Kansas City Royals pulled the first surprise of the draft, taking little-known high school pitcher Frank Mozzicato at No. 7 overall.

Will Bednar was the first player from national champion Mississippi State to be picked, going 14th overall to the San Francisco Giants.

