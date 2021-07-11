 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU's Schwellenbach doesn't hear name called on first night of MLB Draft
0 Comments
topical

NU's Schwellenbach doesn't hear name called on first night of MLB Draft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 6.6

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach celebrates taking the lead against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Sunday in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Z LONG, Omaha World-Herald

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett gather to discuss the latest in Nebraska's search for an athletic director and the two weeks since Bill Moos departed NU. Before that, though, the guys talk through a newsy stretch for Fred Hoiberg's program that includes Dalano Banton staying in the NBA Draft and a fresh commitment from Arizona State transfer guard Alonzo Verge and also the MLB Draft prospects for Nebraska shortstop/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach and others, including a couple of key 2021 recruits. 

The first round of the Major League Baseball Draft came and went Sunday night without Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach hearing his name called.

Rated by MLB.com as the No. 54 overall available prospect, some projections had Schwellenbach slipping into the first round.

Had that happened, the shortstop and pitcher would have been the first Nebraska player picked in the first round since Joba Chamberlain in 2006, and been the program's 12th overall first-round pick.

Instead, Schwellenbach will likely come off the board early Monday, when rounds 2-10 are scheduled to take place starting at noon.

Louisville catcher Henry Davis was the top overall pick, chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates to kick off the night. Vanderbilt ace pitcher Jack Leiter went No. 2 overall, with his teammate, Kumar Rocker, falling to the New York Mets at No. 10.

The Kansas City Royals pulled the first surprise of the draft, taking little-known high school pitcher Frank Mozzicato at No. 7 overall.

Will Bednar was the first player from national champion Mississippi State to be picked, going 14th overall to the San Francisco Giants.

Steven M. Sipple: An intriguing NIL matter to ponder; Bolt strikes again; and an AD prediction
Childress back with NU as director of player development. He talks about what brought him back

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News