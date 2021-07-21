NU's Jaxon Hallmark inks pro contract with Houston as he puts MLB Draft behind him

Jaxon Hallmark isn't thinking about the MLB Draft anymore.
Nebraska's first-team All-Big Ten outfielder signed a free agent contract with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, a most effective cure for a humbling draft experience.
20 rounds of not hearing his name called caught Hallmark off-guard. It surprised some draft pundits, too. After all, Hallmark led the Big Ten champions in batting average (.342), home runs (10) and steals (16) in 2021.
His impact went beyond the bat, too. He flew around center field, making diving catches an abnormally regular occurrence. He played with swagger — Husker fans won't soon forget his stomp of home plate after hitting a leadoff home run in Game 2 of the Nebraska-Arkansas trilogy in the Fayetteville Regional.
Put simply, he's fun to watch.
On July 12, when the draft concluded, he tweeted a video of himself smirking during a Husker game earlier in the season, a not-so-subtle memo to front offices around the game.
But don't expect Hallmark, a Midland, Texas, native, to enter his next chapter with a "chip" on his shoulder. It's not about that, he says.
July 12, 2021
"It's not so much that I want to prove that I should have been drafted, it's more to prove that I belong here," Hallmark said. "My entire life, I feel like I have been overlooked a little bit in the sport of baseball. I am just here to prove that I belong here and that this is what I wanted to be doing and I plan on doing it for a while."
Hallmark's decision-making progress regarding his future was in full-swing when Houston called him last Saturday. He still had a year of eligibility remaining with the Huskers, where he could return to a rising program and take a shot at building upon a highly productive season.
By Sunday, he made his decision. On Monday, he was on a plane to Florida to meet with officials from the Astros' organization.
"It came down to I wanted to play professional baseball since I was a little kid, so I got the opportunity and I was all-in on it," Hallmark said.
He sought advice from some of the figures that have shaped his baseball career: Will Bolt, Darin Erstad and his Texas high school coach.
"I was bouncing the idea that if I came back would I have a better chance of getting drafted," he said.
Hallmark joins two former Huskers in Houston's organization: Scott Schreiber, who is playing in Double-A and Jake Meyers (Triple-A).
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.
On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…
Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now.
State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.
State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.
The Nebraska baseball team made a huge splash in the Big Ten this season, and on the recruiting trail the last two years.
The Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
An agreement was sealed by handshakes Tuesday night. Contracts were signed Wednesday morning. Then, a news conference.
Alberts takes over Nebraska Athletics during an important stretch: "We have to be the hardest working athletic department in the country."
Trev Alberts never gave athletic administration any thought. Not while in college. Not while working on TV. But that changed in 2009.
Last year's opening ceremonies were virtual due to COVID-19. This time, a welcomed return of normalcy — "We are very happy with what is going on."
‘Everybody’s really supportive’: Creighton native Jessica Stevens appreciates local backing in quest for goat tying championship
She says Lincoln hosting the event is weird. In a good way. "I have family here and it’s awesome to see my friends come and watch too.”
So proud of my little brother for this amazing accomplishment!! Hard work pays off, congrats bubba @HallmarkJaxon pic.twitter.com/JPTjL2c0MO— Jeremy Hallmark (@whodatbear_9) July 21, 2021