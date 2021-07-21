NU's Jaxon Hallmark inks pro contract with Houston as he puts MLB Draft behind him

Jaxon Hallmark isn't thinking about the MLB Draft anymore.

Nebraska's first-team All-Big Ten outfielder signed a free agent contract with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, a most effective cure for a humbling draft experience.

20 rounds of not hearing his name called caught Hallmark off-guard. It surprised some draft pundits, too. After all, Hallmark led the Big Ten champions in batting average (.342), home runs (10) and steals (16) in 2021.

His impact went beyond the bat, too. He flew around center field, making diving catches an abnormally regular occurrence. He played with swagger — Husker fans won't soon forget his stomp of home plate after hitting a leadoff home run in Game 2 of the Nebraska-Arkansas trilogy in the Fayetteville Regional.

Put simply, he's fun to watch.

On July 12, when the draft concluded, he tweeted a video of himself smirking during a Husker game earlier in the season, a not-so-subtle memo to front offices around the game.

But don't expect Hallmark, a Midland, Texas, native, to enter his next chapter with a "chip" on his shoulder. It's not about that, he says.