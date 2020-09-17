NU sports start back as thousands watch broadcast of Husker baseball scrimmage

And the left-hander from Omaha didn't have any problem ringing up his teammates with animated strike calls, even if a few of those teammates perhaps didn't completely appreciate Perry's dedication to the craft.

But it was all in good fun, and fun has been something in short supply in these parts since the last time the baseball team was on the diamond.

As for the actual scrimmage, the Red team beat the Black team 6-3 thanks to an RBI double from Lincoln Southwest product Griffin Everitt in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Everitt's blooper fell just beyond the glove of another newcomer from Southwest, Luke Sartori, and scored Spencer Schwellenbach and Joe Acker.

"We are far from a finished product, but for the first day out, it was a very clean game," NU coach Will Bolt said in a news release. "We threw strikes for the most part and not to see an error on the board for either side was a good look. Offensively we took some good swings, so we checked the boxes that we were hoping to check for the first day out."