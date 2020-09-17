NU sports start back as thousands watch broadcast of Husker baseball scrimmage

Kyle Perry's excitement for filling in as an umpire was surpassed only by the Nebraska fan base's thirst for the return of live sports.
For the first time since March 11, a University of Nebraska athletic program took part in a competition that was broadcast live as the NU baseball team put on a six-inning scrimmage to open fall practice Thursday at Haymarket Park.
According to a NU spokesman, there were 38,000 views of the scrimmage on Nebraska's Facebook page. There were certainly a few thousand more between the Huskers' Twitter account and the athletic department's website.
Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin provided play-by-play and commentary. There was a score graphic in the corner of the screen and multiple camera angles.
It sure felt a whole lot like real sports, even if it was just an intrasquad scrimmage in the early stages of offseason workouts with a revamped roster in an stadium that was empty save for about a dozen scouts sitting in the stands behind home plate.
It was a player who won't see action this season, though, who was the biggest star of the day.
Perry, a sophomore pitcher recovering from Tommy John surgery after an arm injury this summer, handled the umpiring duties for both teams. Rather than pad up and get behind the plate, Perry stood behind the pitcher's mound to call balls and strikes.
And the left-hander from Omaha didn't have any problem ringing up his teammates with animated strike calls, even if a few of those teammates perhaps didn't completely appreciate Perry's dedication to the craft.
But it was all in good fun, and fun has been something in short supply in these parts since the last time the baseball team was on the diamond.
As for the actual scrimmage, the Red team beat the Black team 6-3 thanks to an RBI double from Lincoln Southwest product Griffin Everitt in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Everitt's blooper fell just beyond the glove of another newcomer from Southwest, Luke Sartori, and scored Spencer Schwellenbach and Joe Acker.
"We are far from a finished product, but for the first day out, it was a very clean game," NU coach Will Bolt said in a news release. "We threw strikes for the most part and not to see an error on the board for either side was a good look. Offensively we took some good swings, so we checked the boxes that we were hoping to check for the first day out."
The Huskers cycled through several pitchers, who combined for 15 strikeouts. That included four Ks in seven batters from Texas A&M transfer and Lincoln High graduate Cam Wynne, who was regularly into the mid-90s with his fastball, according to the Haymarket Park radar gun.
Cade Povich, after a strong summer, also struck out four in two innings.
Freshman Luke Boynton hit a home run for the Red team while Schwellenbach added an RBI double and Cam Chick provided an RBI single.
Luke Roskam and Sartori each had RBI doubles for the Black team. Freshmen Max Anderson and Brice Matthews were also impressive, both hitting doubles in their first college appearance. Anderson is the reigning Nebraska Gatorade Player of the year, while Matthews is a highly thought of infielder out of Texas.
The stats mattered little, however. There's still a month of practice to go, and then a winter to get through before things get real for the Huskers in the spring.
But one day after Nebraska got football back, there was a team wearing red and playing for an audience. And there's something to be said for that.
