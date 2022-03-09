NU right-hander Schanaman named Big Ten pitcher of the week

Nebraska right-hander Shay Schanaman is the Big Ten's pitcher of the week after his performance last weekend against Northwestern State.

Schanaman threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout Saturday, the first nine-inning complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher since Jake Meyers against Western Carolina in March 2017.

Schanaman struck out eight and walked one while allowing just two Northwestern State runners past first base.

