 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

NU right-hander Schanaman named Big Ten pitcher of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Maryland vs. Nebraska, 4.11

Nebraska right-hander Shay Schanaman was named the Big Ten pitcher of the week Wednesday.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska right-hander Shay Schanaman is the Big Ten's pitcher of the week after his performance last weekend against Northwestern State.

Schanaman threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout Saturday, the first nine-inning complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher since Jake Meyers against Western Carolina in March 2017.

Schanaman struck out eight and walked one while allowing just two Northwestern State runners past first base.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Luke Mullin's thoughts on the opening round of the state high school basketball tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News