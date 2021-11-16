NU releases its 2022 baseball schedule: Here are some takeaways (and the full schedule)

The Huskers will miss playing Maryland, which finished second in the league standings last spring. Northwestern (tied for ninth), Penn State (tied for ninth) and Purdue (tied for 11th) also are not on the schedule.

* Midweek games are back! For NU, it starts March 8 at Kansas State. The Huskers have 11 midweek contests, including games against Summit League Tournament champion North Dakota State and Summit League regular-season champion Oral Roberts. NU and Creighton will play twice.

* How tough is Nebraska's schedule? Only one team on the schedule (TCU) finished inside the top 50 of the RPI last spring. The Horned Frogs were 10th. San Diego State was 59th, Kansas State was 61st, Iowa was 77th, Long Beach State was 89th, North Dakota State was 91st and Michigan was 94th.

* There's still a lot of intrigue to the schedule. Of course, TCU will be a great early test for Will Bolt's team. San Diego State finished second in the Mountain West last season and Long Beach State has good baseball pedigree.

NU's 2022 schedule:

February: 18-20—at Sam Houston State; 25-27—vs. TCU, Arlington, Texas.