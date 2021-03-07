NU pitchers bring the fire, freshman Steil brings the smoke as Huskers take 3 of 4 from Purdue

Husker Extra Podcast: The latest in Husker QB recruiting; can Hoiberg's team rally late; baseball season is here
Nebraska's pitching staff brought the fire. Freshman Jack Steil brought the smoke.
And the Husker baseball team left Round Round, Texas, with three wins in four games against Purdue.
Seven pitchers combined to shut out the Boilermakers in a series-closing 4-0 victory Sunday at Dell Diamond Stadium.
Jake Bunz (five strikeouts in three innings) started the game, Cam Wynne and Jaxon Hallmark got the Huskers out of a couple of late-game jams, and shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach, making his first pitching appearance, touched 97 mph on the gun in a scoreless ninth inning.
A quiet day offensively had the Huskers clinging to a 2-0 lead late, but Steil, making his first start, smoked a two-run homer on a 3-2 count to left field for a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning.
"I mean, goodness gracious, what an approach," Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt said of the Cold Spring, Minnesota, native. "What a swing in that spot for a freshman."
It was quite a collegiate debut for Steil, who began it with an RBI double in the second inning to give the Huskers a 2-0 lead. An inning earlier, Schwellenbach hit a solo home run to get NU on the board.
But after Steil's hit in the second, Nebraska (3-1) managed just one hit, a bunt single, until the freshman's ninth-inning blast, and NU was fanned 16 times by five Purdue pitchers.
Luckily for Bolt's crew, the arms were dialed in.
Bunz, Schwellenbach, Hallmark, Wynne, Sawyer Diederich, Koty Frank and Max Schreiber — who earned the win — combined to limit Purdue to seven hits (all singles) while striking out 13.
But Purdue created some white-knuckle moments toward the end of the game.
Schreiber escaped trouble in the sixth inning with an inning-ending double-play ball.
The Boilermakers (1-3) loaded the bases on a hit and two walks in the seventh before Wynne, a Lincoln High graduate, struck out Evan Albrecht swinging, which led to some big fist pumps from Wynne as he walked toward the Husker dugout.
Hallmark, who started the game in center field, was in a jam, too, an inning later, but he got Zac Fascia to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat, which evoked a lot of emotion from Hallmark and the Husker dugout.
"That's why he's there," Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "He's a competitor, he's a hitter and he knows how to get hitters out because of that. He made the pitch he needed to make in a big spot."
After giving up six runs to Purdue in a loss Friday, the Huskers allowed only two over the final three games of the series. Purdue didn't plate a run over the final 17 innings.
"We're a lot deeper on the mound," Bolt said. "We got more options and if they attack the strike zone like that we've got a shot."
Bunz, who was on a pitch count of 60, and Frank continued a weekendlong stretch of strong debuts for the Huskers. Bunz allowed only one hit through three innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third with a strikeout.
Bolt said junior college transfer and Lincoln Southwest grad Griffin Everitt "caught amazingly well" Sunday, and Purdue pitched very carefully to freshman infielder Max Anderson (he drew three walks) after he gave the Boilermakers fits in the first three games.
"It was just good to see guys chip in and not be too scared of the moment," Bolt said. "It wasn't too big for any of them."