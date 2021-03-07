NU pitchers bring the fire, freshman Steil brings the smoke as Huskers take 3 of 4 from Purdue

Luckily for Bolt's crew, the arms were dialed in.

Bunz, Schwellenbach, Hallmark, Wynne, Sawyer Diederich, Koty Frank and Max Schreiber — who earned the win — combined to limit Purdue to seven hits (all singles) while striking out 13.

But Purdue created some white-knuckle moments toward the end of the game.

Schreiber escaped trouble in the sixth inning with an inning-ending double-play ball.

The Boilermakers (1-3) loaded the bases on a hit and two walks in the seventh before Wynne, a Lincoln High graduate, struck out Evan Albrecht swinging, which led to some big fist pumps from Wynne as he walked toward the Husker dugout.

Hallmark, who started the game in center field, was in a jam, too, an inning later, but he got Zac Fascia to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat, which evoked a lot of emotion from Hallmark and the Husker dugout.

"That's why he's there," Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "He's a competitor, he's a hitter and he knows how to get hitters out because of that. He made the pitch he needed to make in a big spot."