Kansas State vs. Nebraska, 4.16

Nebraska’s Chad Luensmann pitching against Kansas State this spring at Haymarket Park. It was reported Wednesday night that the former Big Ten freshman of the year had entered the transfer portal.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Chad Luensmann, the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2016 for the Nebraska baseball team, has entered the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers. Luensmann will be immediately eligible in the spring as a grad transfer.

It was quite a journey for Luensmann, a 6-foot-4, 237-pound, Altoona, Penn., native.

He made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2016, finishing with a 1.18 ERA and 13 saves in 14 chances. After the season he was named a freshman All-American by five organizations along with being the Big Ten freshman of the year.

That turned out to by Luensmann's high point with the Huskers. In 2017, his ERA rose to 3.74 as he finished with eight saves and a 3-4 record.

An arm injury led to Tommy John surgery in the winter of 2018, and he missed the following season.

When he returned in 2019, Luensmann struggled to regain the form from earlier in his career. He finished the season with an 8.83 ERA and had more walks (17) than strikeouts (16) in his 17.1 innings pitched.

Nebraska is expected to announce a 10-player 2020 recruiting class this week, the first full class for new head coach Will Bolt and his staff.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

