NU picked to finish 4th in Big Ten preseason baseball poll; Bolt announces weekend rotation
NU picked to finish 4th in Big Ten preseason baseball poll; Bolt announces weekend rotation

  • Updated
Nebraska Huskers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, 5.26

Nebraska's Aaron Palensky makes his way to first base during the Big Ten Tournament championship game against Ohio State at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on May 26, 2019.

 EMILY HANEY, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Will Bolt's first season at Nebraska starts Friday, and Big Ten coaches expect the former Husker to have a solid first year.

The Huskers were picked to finish fourth in a preseason poll released Wednesday. National runner-up Michigan was tabbed the favorite, followed by Big Ten Tournament champion Ohio State and Minnesota.

Indiana was picked fifth and Illinois sixth. The Big Ten only releases the top six.

Three Huskers earned preseason Big Ten honors. Junior outfielder Aaron Palensky, sophomore infielder Spencer Schwellenbach and pitcher Gareth Stroh were named to the preseason honors list.

Stroh, a Purdue transfer, will make his Husker debut Friday night at Baylor. The Kearney native will get the start, Bolt announced Wednesday.

Sophomore Colby Gomes will start Saturday and sophomore Cade Povich will start the series closer on Sunday.

 

