 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NU joining list of schools to pay athletes for academic achievement

  • 0
Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame, 10.1

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts speaks in October at a ceremony recognizing Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame inductees. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska is joining a raft of schools in paying its student athletes for academic performance. 

Athletic director Trev Alberts on Saturday announced that the athletic department will begin paying college athletes up to $5,980 per year as part of a new "N-Vest" program if they hit certain academic standards. 

“We are very proud of our rich history of academic achievement at Nebraska, including leading the nation in Academic All-Americans and ranking among the Big Ten leaders in graduation rates,” athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “N-Vest Nebraska will continue our long-standing tradition of supporting Husker student-athletes at the highest level. We look forward to being able to reward our student-athletes financially for their hard work and success in the classroom.”

Schools are able to pay the money to college athletes directly as part of the impact of the NCAA v. Alston U.S. Supreme Court case. 

NU estimated that the payments will result in approximately $3 million in additional direct financial support of its college athletes for the 2022-23 academic year. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News