NU coach Will Bolt tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach in exhibition game
Nebraska was set to host Creighton in an exhibition baseball game Friday evening. The Huskers will play on without their head coach.

In accordance with COVID-19 testing protocols, Will Bolt will not attend the game, Nebraska announced less than an hour before first pitch. Bolt, in a statement, said he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

"Our team is otherwise healthy, and our program has followed necessary protocols to support the safety of Nebraska and Creighton student-athletes and staff competing tonight," Bolt said in a statement. "I look forward to getting back to work with our team as soon as possible as we continue our fall season."

Friday's game is set to begin at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed live on Facebook (Facebook.com/NebraskaBaseball) and Twitter (@husker_baseball).

Check back later for updates to this story.

