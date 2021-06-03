NU baseball's Spencer Schwellenbach's latest accolade? All-America honors

Spencer Schwellenbach's end-of-season award train is rolling. Next stop: All-American status.
Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Thursday pegged the Nebraska two-way standout on the second team as a "utility" player.
Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, enters the Fayetteville (Arkansas) regional with a .282 batting average, 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs while playing shortstop every game for the Huskers.
He also led the conference in saves (nine) and posted a 0.71 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 25⅓ innings.
Nebraska will take on Northeastern at 7 p.m. Friday in NCAA Tournament action.