NU baseball's Spencer Schwellenbach's latest accolade? All-America honors
topical

NU baseball's Spencer Schwellenbach's latest accolade? All-America honors

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 5.14

Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach drives in two runs with a fifth-inning hit against Northwestern on May 14 at Haymarket Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Spencer Schwellenbach's end-of-season award train is rolling. Next stop: All-American status.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Thursday pegged the Nebraska two-way standout on the second team as a "utility" player. 

Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, enters the Fayetteville (Arkansas) regional with a .282 batting average, 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs while playing shortstop every game for the Huskers.

He also led the conference in saves (nine) and posted a 0.71 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 25⅓ innings.

Nebraska will take on Northeastern at 7 p.m. Friday in NCAA Tournament action.

Photos: Nebraska watches the NCAA Tournament selection show

The Nebraska baseball team gathered at Haymarket Park on Sunday to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show. Photos by Eakin Howard, Journal Star.

