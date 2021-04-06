NU baseball's Schwellenbach named to Olerud Award watch list

Nebraska junior Spencer Schwellenbach was named to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award watch list Tuesday by the College Baseball Foundation.

The Olerud award honors the top two-way player in the country.

Schwellenbach added the role of closer to his everyday shortstop duties this season, and has yet to allow a run or a walk in seven innings pitched while striking out 11 and giving up five hits.

At the plate Schwellenbach is hitting .353 while leading NU with 21 runs and seven doubles in addition to collecting three home runs and 14 RBIs. He's also played a perfect shortstop, having yet to make an error in 59 chances in the field.

"This will be the last year you see him in a Husker uniform. That's a great thing for the Huskers, and a great thing for Spencer," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said Monday on "Sports Nightly." "There's not many that can do the things he can do on a baseball field."

Schwellenbach is the only Big Ten player to make the 17-player watch list. The winner will be announced in the summer.

"He's a special player," Bolt said. "And being able to do both at such a high level, you've got to have a lot inside of you to be able to do it. And he does it every day."

