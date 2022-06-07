NU baseball's Frank enters portal, becomes 11th player from 2022 roster to not return

A versatile piece of Nebraska's pitching staff won't return next season.

Koty Frank announced on social media Tuesday he planned to enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere for his final season of college eligibility.

Frank, who transferred to Nebraska from Eastern Oklahoma State Community College before the 2021 season, made 27 appearances over two years with the Huskers, solidifying himself as a critical piece of Nebraska's 2021 Big Ten championship team and as a steadying force this season.

In 2022, Frank made 14 appearances, including seven starts, and went 5-0 with a 3.81 earned-run average and 70 strikeouts over 59 innings pitched.

His ERA was second on the team behind Emmett Olson among NU's regulars, and his 70 strikeouts were second on the team behind Shay Schanaman's 76.

Frank's control was among the best for Nebraska's staff — 19 walks, four hit batters and two wild pitches in 59 innings.

Frank is the 11th known player on the 2022 roster who won't be back next year. Eight players have entered the transfer portal, Cam Chick announced he won't use his COVID season of eligibility, and pitchers Jaxon Jelkin and Tyler Martin were removed from the team earlier this spring.

Braxton Bragg, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced his commitment to Dallas Baptist on Tuesday. Bragg threw 35 2/3 innings for the Huskers last season.

