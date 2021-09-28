 Skip to main content
NU baseball's exhibition game vs. Wichita State canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
The Nebraska baseball team's scrimmage against Wichita State on Saturday is canceled "in accordance with COVID-19 protocols," the Huskers announced Tuesday.

The exhibition game against the Shockers will not be rescheduled.

Earlier this month, on Sept. 17, Will Bolt announced he tested positive for COVID-19 about an hour before the Huskers played Creighton in an exhibition.

NU will hold its annual Red-White Series fall scrimmages Oct. 11-13 at Haymarket Park. Those seven-inning games are open to the public and admission is free.

