NU baseball's exhibition game vs. Wichita State canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The Nebraska baseball team's scrimmage against Wichita State on Saturday is canceled "in accordance with COVID-19 protocols," the Huskers announced Tuesday.
The exhibition game against the Shockers will not be rescheduled.
Earlier this month, on Sept. 17, Will Bolt announced he tested positive for COVID-19 about an hour before the Huskers played Creighton in an exhibition.
NU will hold its annual Red-White Series fall scrimmages Oct. 11-13 at Haymarket Park. Those seven-inning games are open to the public and admission is free.
