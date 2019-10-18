The Nebraska baseball team wraps up its fall schedule with an exhibition game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Saturday at Haymarket Park.
The Huskers and Jayhawks will play a 12-inning game, marking the second consecutive year the teams will meet in the fall. Admission is free.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
It's the second foe from the state of Kansas on the Nebraska fall schedule; the Huskers defeated Wichita State 10-8 on Sept. 21. The Huskers also played Red-White intrasquad games on Oct. 9 and Oct. 14.