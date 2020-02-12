NU baseball roster insider: 3 returners to watch, 3 newcomers to watch and 3 questions

NU's slate of home games this season is, um, underwhelming, at first blush. The marquee home series is probably against Ohio State, which won the Big Ten Tournament last season and visits Haymarket Park on May 1-3. Other than that, there isn’t much to write home about. The other home Big Ten series are Northwestern, Rutgers and Penn State, and the nonconference home sets are against Columbia, Northern Colorado and UNLV. With what NU has scheduled away from Lincoln, it will be critical for the Huskers to pile up home wins.

How much damage can NU do on the road?

Speaking of those games away from home, Nebraska’s road schedule could turn into a gantlet. There is of course, a three-game set at Baylor to open the season. There's also a three-game series at power-hitting Arizona State later this month. Throw in conference road trips to College World Series runner-up Michigan, Indiana, Maryland and Purdue later in the spring, and any victories the Huskers can get away from home will be worth their weight in gold when it comes to the RPI.

Is there a power surge ahead?