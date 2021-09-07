NU baseball notes: Turning the page; finding a voice; Omaha the goal; injury report; fall schedule

Finding a voice: Nebraska brought in 18 new players in the offseason, meaning nearly half its 2022 roster will be made up of newcomers.

While fall ball is often a time for teams to figure out what they have, NU perhaps has a little more work ahead of it in that department than normal.

"That’ll be a big point of emphasis this fall. Really it’s such a staging process anyway; with batting averages, ERAs, those type of things are kind of secondary to how guys go about their business, and how they take care of the small things," NU coach Will Bolt said.

"So it’ll be big to see just how the personality presents itself with so many new faces again, and so many young guys that are trying to earn their keep a little bit."

Omaha the goal: No matter the makeup of the roster, Nebraska doesn't shy away from its stated goal of getting to the College World Series. That's simply the way NU does business, Perry said, from the coaching staff on down.

"Omaha gets talked about every day. Every day. Whether it's in the weight room where I've got to go write 'Omaha' on the whiteboard; or we're up here running at six in the morning and it's talked about (the) last leg of whatever conditioning we're doing is that trip to Omaha."