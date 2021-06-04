NU baseball notes: Koty Frank, from a tiny map dot in Oklahoma, embraces the unexpected to lead Huskers in crucial moment

"All that matters to me is that we got that first 'W.' As long as I could keep us in the game and we could come out with a win, I'm perfectly fine with it," Frank said. "Whether I did as good as I did tonight, or it was just an inning and we pass it on to the next guy, as long as we got that win, that's all that matters to me."

Frank's funky release and ability to make the ball move stifled a Northeastern offense that came out red hot. But it was nothing the Huskers haven't seen all season in practice.

"No ball is straight. You don't get that fastball where it's a little straighter. Has a little tilt to it; everything's moving. You've got to be on your 'A' game," NU's Cam Chick said of facing Frank. "He can throw you off and take you out of your rhythm pretty easily with his stuff."

Team meeting turns tide: Nebraska coach Will Bolt called the Huskers together for a team meeting before NU batted in the bottom of the third inning. And while NU didn't score in that frame, the bottom of the order produced a couple of hits.

Over the next four innings, Nebraska scored all eight of its runs.

It wasn't the first time Bolt has called such a meeting this season, and not the first time NU has responded afterward.