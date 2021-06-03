NU baseball notes: Could Schwellenbach see extended mound time in Arkansas? Plus, Northeastern's pitching situation and Bolt's decision

Keane is no slouch — a former 11th-round MLB Draft pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2019, the redshirt freshman is 6-1 with a 3.93 ERA. But he's not Northeastern's ace. That title falls to Cam Schlittler, who owns an 8-0 record and a 1.72 ERA.

But Schlittler threw twice in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament last weekend, totaling 144 pitches across 10 1/3 innings.

Schlittler will be available Saturday, Glavine said.

"I don't want to limp into the game (against Nebraska) or just go with our No. 1 just because he's our No. 1," Glavine said. "The last weekend took a lot out of us and we've had to recover these last few days, so I just think it makes the most sense to give Cam an extra day (of rest)."

No debate in starting Povich: Bolt, meanwhile, said Nebraska didn't hesitate in sending ace Cade Povich to the hill Friday rather than saving him for a potential Saturday matchup against Arkansas.

"The most important game is the one right in front of you," Bolt said. "That's the way we've played it all year long. … There was a bit of discussion just to make sure we were dotting all our i's and crossing all our t's, but really at the end of the day we were all very convicted in the fact that we needed to keep Povich on Friday."