 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU baseball notes: Could Schwellenbach see extended mound time in Arkansas? Plus, Northeastern's pitching situation and Bolt's decision
0 comments
topical
FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL NOTES

NU baseball notes: Could Schwellenbach see extended mound time in Arkansas? Plus, Northeastern's pitching situation and Bolt's decision

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 5.14

Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach drives in two runs with a fifth-inning hit against Northwestern on May 14 at Haymarket Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Will Bolt addressed the media Thursday before his team takes on Northeastern on Friday in NCAA baseball regionals action in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Spencer Schwellenbach was already going to be in the middle of everything the Nebraska baseball team wants to do this weekend at the Fayetteville Regional.

And NU coach Will Bolt said Thursday the sure-fire MLB Draft pick will likely have an even bigger role than normal. Nebraska's closer, if needed, will be ready for an extended stay on the mound if the Huskers need him there at some point.

"No doubt. He's been one of our best pitchers, so we need to maximize his innings over the course of the weekend, and whatever scenario presents itself, he's ready for it," Bolt said. "He's extended out — he's thrown 70 pitches in an outing before, he's thrown six pitches in an outing before. He's bounced back and thrown multiple days in a row."

Does that mean Schwellenbach (0.71 ERA, nine saves, 29 strikeouts) could start a game on the mound? Perhaps. Put in a long relief appearance should Nebraska want to protect a slim lead, certainly. It could all depend on the situation the Huskers find themselves in during Friday night's game against Northeastern.

"He's not going to hold anything back at this point, and obviously short of anything that would put his health in jeopardy, he's going to be ready to pitch in a variety of situations," Bolt said.

Schwellenbach an All-American: Schwellenbach's end-of-season award train is rolling. Next stop: All-American status.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Thursday pegged the Nebraska two-way standout on the second team as a "utility" player. 

Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, enters the Fayetteville Regional with a .282 batting average, 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs while playing shortstop every game for the Huskers, in addition to his pitching duties.

Northeastern expects "balanced" NU team: Asked what stood out to him about Nebraska, Northeastern coach Mike Glavine chuckled.

"Everything, really," Glavine said Thursday. "And I'm not just saying that because we're playing them. It's true."

Glavine, the younger brother of former Atlanta Braves star Tom Glavine, said the word the Northeastern staff repeatedly came back to was "balance."

"They seem to be able to do everything so well. They're physical on offense; they have speed; they have a bunch of guys with home runs and rely on a lot of guys offensively; can score a lot of different ways," Glavine said. 

"We know it's going to be a huge challenge, but I think it's not necessarily like we're worried about one guy beating us. They have too many guys, really. So let's try to attack everybody, and force them all to beat us."

Huskies handling delicate pitching situation: Northeastern will throw normal No. 2 starter Sebastian Keane Friday against Nebraska after a long weekend taxed the Huskies' pitching staff.

Keane is no slouch — a former 11th-round MLB Draft pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2019, the redshirt freshman is 6-1 with a 3.93 ERA. But he's not Northeastern's ace. That title falls to Cam Schlittler, who owns an 8-0 record and a 1.72 ERA.

But Schlittler threw twice in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament last weekend, totaling 144 pitches across 10 1/3 innings.

Schlittler will be available Saturday, Glavine said.

"I don't want to limp into the game (against Nebraska) or just go with our No. 1 just because he's our No. 1," Glavine said. "The last weekend took a lot out of us and we've had to recover these last few days, so I just think it makes the most sense to give Cam an extra day (of rest)."

No debate in starting Povich: Bolt, meanwhile, said Nebraska didn't hesitate in sending ace Cade Povich to the hill Friday rather than saving him for a potential Saturday matchup against Arkansas.

"The most important game is the one right in front of you," Bolt said. "That's the way we've played it all year long. … There was a bit of discussion just to make sure we were dotting all our i's and crossing all our t's, but really at the end of the day we were all very convicted in the fact that we needed to keep Povich on Friday."

Povich enters the Northeastern matchup fresh off his third Big Ten pitcher of the week award this season, and carries a 6-1 record, 2.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings.

Photos: Nebraska watches the NCAA Tournament selection show

The Nebraska baseball team gathered at Haymarket Park on Sunday to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show. Photos by Eakin Howard, Journal Star.

1 of 6

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News