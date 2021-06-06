NU baseball notes: Bouncing back in a regional where 'you put an awful lot into each game'; the pitching plan; latest on Anderson's injury

"You see it so many times in tournament settings like this — it's the teams that are able to bounce back quickly, because you put an awful lot into each game," NU coach Will Bolt said. "If it's the first game, it's like you put so much into it and you don't win it, so many times you come out flat the next day.

"Then Saturday, everybody knows how important the second game of the regional is."

The reward for winning Sunday's early game is the opportunity to try and beat Arkansas twice.

But playing baseball sure beats the heck out of not.

"We've got to flush it and come back out and play our best baseball tomorrow. These guys have fought really hard all year long, they've been very, very competitive, they love to play," Bolt said. "I would expect nothing less than our very best effort tomorrow to give ourselves a shot."

Pitching questions: How Nebraska approaches its pitching situation Sunday remains to be seen.

NU used seven pitchers in Saturday night's game. Over the past few weeks, Kyle Perry has served as the team's "opener" on Sundays, pitching the first couple innings before giving way to Shay Schanaman.