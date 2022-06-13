NU baseball commit named first-team junior college All-American

A big year at the plate led to a big honor for a Nebraska baseball commit.

Zach Johnson, a Millard North graduate who has spent the last two seasons at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, was named a first-team All-American Monday by the NJCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

Johnson, a catcher/outfielder led all of junior college with an eye-popping .474 batting average this spring. His 21 home runs ranked seventh nationally, just four behind the lead of Johnson's teammate, Matt Goetzmann, who was named an honorable mention All-American.

Johnson's .912 slugging percentage was second in the country to Goetzmann; his 80 RBIs ranked ninth.

All that production came in 55 games for the Storm. And it didn't exactly come out of nowhere. Johnson hit .371 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 25 games for SCC in 2021.

Johnson was also top-30 nationally in on-base percentage this spring at .528. He finished the year with just 26 strikeouts in 171 at-bats.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.