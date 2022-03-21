'Not looking real promising' for NU pitcher Perry after early exit from Friday start

While it's not yet known publicly what Kyle Perry's status is going forward with the Nebraska baseball team, a short update from NU coach Will Bolt on Monday night cast plenty of doubt on one of NU's captains returning this season.

While not offering much in the way of details, Bolt said, "it's not looking real promising for him," when asked about Perry during an appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program.

A senior left-hander, Perry came out of Friday's game just two outs into his start against Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi.

Perry was emotional as he neared Nebraska's dugout. The senior underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2020 and returned late in the 2021 season to carve out a role with NU.

"It's very heartbreaking in a lot of ways," Bolt said. "He's been our most vocal guy, and you know he's going to be a warrior and do what he can to pitch as much as he can."

While Perry's status hangs over the Huskers, there was also some positive news for NU's pitching staff.

Left-hander Jake Bunz, who left his first appearance of the season in February with an arm injury after throwing just six pitches, will not have surgery, Bolt said.

"There might be a light at the end of the tunnel there," Bolt added.

If — and it's important to keep that word in mind — Bunz is able to start playing catch and "start feeling good," Bolt said, there is a "slim chance" Bunz could still find his way back before the end of the season.

Another key arm, Colby Gomes, figures to find his way back to the mound sooner than that.

Gomes hasn't pitched since March 4 at UT-Arlington, when he gave up four runs in a Nebraska loss.

The junior from Omaha has been dealing with a foot injury, Bolt said, that has kept him off the mound since. That setback came after multiple shoulder surgeries that kept Gomes out all of last season.

While there isn't a timeline for Gomes' return to the mound, it certainly is in his future, Bolt said. Gomes has continued to play first base and hit for NU, playing in four games over the past week.

"We're trying to get him back feeling good on the mound," Bolt said. "He can do some things to help this team, but he had the shoulder surgeries to come back and pitch."

