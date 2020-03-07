'No excuse': Husker baseball squanders chance to build momentum in doubleheader split with Columbia

Then, after Columbia had rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the eighth, Nebraska put runners on first and second with one out before freshman Luke Boynton, who had gone 4-for-5 on Friday, grounded into another double play.

"They made the plays when they needed to, they made the pitches when they needed to," NU coach Will Bolt said after a long meeting with his team in shallow left field following the game. "Unfortunately, up and down the lineup the at-bats were not even close to being good enough for us."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The victory was Columbia's first of the season after six consecutive losses to open the year.

Starting pitcher Will Geerdes, the Columbia starter who came into the game having allowed six runs on eight hits in his first start of the season last week, surrendered a lone single while striking out six in five innings of work.

Then Nate Beimel, a freshman who gave up four runs in his only inning of work last week, followed by allowing two runs on four hits in four innings of relief.

The lack of offense spoiled another strong outing from NU starter Cade Povich, who worked into the seventh inning while allowing one run on six hits and striking out four.