'No excuse': Husker baseball squanders chance to build momentum in doubleheader split with Columbia

If the Nebraska baseball team was hoping to gather some good feelings out of its series against Columbia, those hopes blew away in the spring breeze Saturday evening at Haymarket Park.
The Husker offense managed just five hits in the second game of a doubleheader and dropped a 3-2 decision to the previously winless Lions in front of 5,501 fans Saturday afternoon.
"There's no excuse for what happened in the second game," Nebraska senior outfielder Joe Acker said. "We're the better team, and it was just a lack of effort, a lack of focus this second game.
"And yeah, you could make the excuse it was a long day, but we're not here to make excuses. That's a team we should beat and a game we should win, and it's just unacceptable, to be honest."
The loss was Nebraska's second-ever to an Ivy League program, the first coming against Yale in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
It also stunted any momentum the Huskers (4-8) had picked up after two consecutive solid, if not pretty, wins to open the four-game set.
After allowing seven or more runs, and 38 overall, in losing four games at Fresno State last weekend, Columbia's pitching staff has held the Huskers to seven, five and two runs through the first three games of this weekend's series.
With a run already in to open the scoring in the top of the sixth and a chance to extend the lead with the bases loaded and one out, Jaxon Hallmark grounded into a double play for the first time this season to erase the threat.
Then, after Columbia had rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the eighth, Nebraska put runners on first and second with one out before freshman Luke Boynton, who had gone 4-for-5 on Friday, grounded into another double play.
"They made the plays when they needed to, they made the pitches when they needed to," NU coach Will Bolt said after a long meeting with his team in shallow left field following the game. "Unfortunately, up and down the lineup the at-bats were not even close to being good enough for us."
You have free articles remaining.
The victory was Columbia's first of the season after six consecutive losses to open the year.
Starting pitcher Will Geerdes, the Columbia starter who came into the game having allowed six runs on eight hits in his first start of the season last week, surrendered a lone single while striking out six in five innings of work.
Then Nate Beimel, a freshman who gave up four runs in his only inning of work last week, followed by allowing two runs on four hits in four innings of relief.
The lack of offense spoiled another strong outing from NU starter Cade Povich, who worked into the seventh inning while allowing one run on six hits and striking out four.
"It's all about how we respond. We had them up against the ropes; we had these first two, and we let them slap us in the face and get us on our heels a little bit," Povich said. "So it all depends on how we come out tomorrow."
Nebraska's only runs came on a Spencer Schwellenbach RBI single in the sixth inning, and Acker's solo home run in the seventh.
In the first game of the day, Nebraska's bullpen shut out Columbia over the final 4 2/3 innings and the Huskers rallied for five runs in the sixth to down the Lions 7-3.
The Huskers fell behind 3-0 as Columbia scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings.
NU then came back with five runs on four hits in the sixth, including a two-run double from Hallmark, who finished the game with three RBIs.
Cam Chick and Luke Boynton each had three hits for Nebraska while Shay Schanaman earned the win out of the bullpen.
Schanaman was one of three Husker relievers to keep Columbia off the scoreboard. Sayer Diederich and Trey Kissack combined for three innings of scoreless relief to end the game.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.