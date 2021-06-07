No. 1 Arkansas explodes late to end Nebraska's season in regional final

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had Superman on the mound, and a powder keg of bats in its dugout waiting to blow.
And in the biggest moment of the season, the Razorbacks exploded to end Nebraska's year.
All-world reliever Kevin Kopps threw 90 pitches in his third relief appearance of the weekend — and 185 overall in the regional — and pinch-hitter Charlie Welch smashed a titanic three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the No. 1-ranked Hogs downed Nebraska 6-2 in the Fayetteville Regional final.
"That's the loudest I've ever heard this stadium," said Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn after the game.
The man who turned Nebraska baseball into a winner more than 20 years ago before heading south has seen more big moments than most. His words spoke to how hard Nebraska pushed the Razorbacks on their home field.
Nebraska, which forced Monday's winner-take-all game with a 5-3 upset Sunday night, took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, and the Baum Stadium crowd, rowdy all weekend, was abuzz with the nervous energy that often sinks the favorite when the pressure is on.
But solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, Arkansas' 100th and 101st of the season, tied the game.
Year 2 for Will Bolt ended with a 34-14 record, a Big Ten championship and a team meeting in shallow right field after NU came perhaps within inches of pushing the No. 1 overall national seed to the bottom of the ninth or beyond.
With two outs in the eighth inning, the Huskers couldn't corral a foul tip from Christian Franklin that would have been strike three and gotten the game to the ninth.
Instead, Franklin fouled off four two-strike pitches and worked a walk. Another walk followed. And a third walk after that as NU relievers threw 11 consecutive pitches that were called balls.
The 11th of those was wild, scoring a run and giving Arkansas (49-11) its first lead of the game.
The next offering landed in a delirious Hog Pen fan area in left field as Welch, now 8-for-12 with six RBIs as a pinch hitter this season, put Arkansas ahead 6-2 with a three-run shot.
That made the ninth inning a little more than a formality for Kopps, who retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. Only a hit batter in the ninth ruined his perfect final four innings.
Like Sunday night, it didn't take long for Nebraska to quiet the crowd.
Luke Roskam destroyed a Jaxon Wiggins pitch to lead off the second inning, flipping his bat and taking a moment to admire his titanic shot over the NU bullpen to make it 1-0.
The Huskers tacked on another in the third as Mojo Hagge and Logan Foster worked walks to start the inning and knock Wiggins out of the game.
Those walks brought Van Horn out of the Arkansas dugout and calling for Kopps. After a Joe Acker sacrifice bunt moved the runners, a Jaxon Hallmark groundout brought in Hagge to put NU up 2-0.
But Kopps gave Arkansas's offense valuable time.
One of the best power lineups in the nation, which had managed one home run while collecting five and four hits against Nebraska in the teams' previous two meetings, cut the lead in half on Casey Opitz's solo shot in the fifth inning. It was the second home run of the season for the younger brother of former Husker Jake Opitz.
One inning later, the game was tied when Robert Moore took a Cam Wynne offering out to right field.
Check back for more photos and updates to this story.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.