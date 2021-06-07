No. 1 Arkansas explodes late to end Nebraska's season in regional final

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had Superman on the mound, and a powder keg of bats in its dugout waiting to blow.

And in the biggest moment of the season, the Razorbacks exploded to end Nebraska's year.

All-world reliever Kevin Kopps threw 90 pitches in his third relief appearance of the weekend — and 185 overall in the regional — and pinch-hitter Charlie Welch smashed a titanic three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the No. 1-ranked Hogs downed Nebraska 6-2 in the Fayetteville Regional final.

"That's the loudest I've ever heard this stadium," said Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn after the game.

The man who turned Nebraska baseball into a winner more than 20 years ago before heading south has seen more big moments than most. His words spoke to how hard Nebraska pushed the Razorbacks on their home field.

Nebraska, which forced Monday's winner-take-all game with a 5-3 upset Sunday night, took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, and the Baum Stadium crowd, rowdy all weekend, was abuzz with the nervous energy that often sinks the favorite when the pressure is on.

But solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, Arkansas' 100th and 101st of the season, tied the game.