Ninth-inning collapse spoils otherwise solid day as Husker baseball splits doubleheader

One strike away from completing a solid day on the mound with two wins, the Nebraska baseball team instead has questions to answer after a ninth-inning meltdown.

UT Arlington scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Colby Gomes to stun the Huskers 4-3 Friday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Prior to the ninth, Nebraska pitching had taken a big step forward from the first two weekends of the season.

After Koty Frank struck out 10 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings earlier in the day against Northwestern State, Kyle Perry worked five scoreless innings of his own as the starter against UTA. Relievers Mason Ornelas and Ethan Bradford then followed with three more shutout frames to give NU pitching 17 straight shutout innings.

But it got away from the Huskers in the ninth. Two doubles sandwiched around a popout brought in one run. A hit batter and a single to shallow right loaded the bases.

Then another single into no man's land in shallow left made it 3-2. A soft liner to shortstop got Nebraska within one out of a win, and Gomes worked a 0-2 count on UTA's Zach Henry.

Henry then hit a swinging bunt third to tie the game, and a four-pitch walk to Oscar Ponce ended the game.

Nebraska (2-7) stranded 11 baserunners, and scored its runs on a pair of sacrifice flies. Griffin Everitt put NU up 1-0 in the fifth inning, and the Huskers got the rare two-run sac fly off the bat of Efry Cervantes in the sixth.

Nebraska 2, Northwestern State 0: Frank struck out 10 in 6 2/3 shutout innings in his first start as a Husker, and the Nebraska baseball team downed Northwestern State 2-0 Friday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

NU will take on UT Arlington at 3 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader.

Frank became the first Nebraska starting pitcher this season to last longer than 4 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and walking two in a sorely needed performance for NU's rotation.

The senior's only real trouble came in the second inning, when Northwestern State had the bases loaded with one out before Frank induced a double play to end the inning.

Frank also got diving catches from Luke Sartori and Leighton Banjoff in the outfield as Nebraska's defense continued its rebound from a rough opening weekend.

The Oklahoma native had spent his first season-plus in Lincoln working out of Nebraska's bullpen. So far this season he has allowed just one earned run in 15 innings pitched.

Nebraska's only offense came in the sixth inning, when Brice Matthews led off with a single and Griffin Everitt followed with a two-run home run to left field.

Emmett Olson retired the final seven batters of the game to finish things off for NU (2-6), which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Huskers played without coach Will Bolt, who had to sit out the game after being ejected after the final out of NU's series finale at TCU last weekend.

Bolt was back in the dugout for Friday's second game.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

