Newcomers show their worth for Husker baseball as NU heads into second weekend

As Nebraska prepared for the season behind the scenes, coaches and teammates saw those intangibles begin to take hold.

"All those guys up to this point have shown that it may not be perfect all the time, but they’re going to work hard, they’re going to play hard, and they’re going to play for their teammates," Bolt said. "And that’s a huge part of it."

Cervantes, for example, put down two sacrifice bunts in one game. Transfer catcher Griffin Everitt did the same. Anderson, after a torrid start at the plate in the first three games, patiently took three walks Sunday.

Nebraska will look for more of the same beginning Friday. The Huskers will take on Ohio State at 3 p.m. to open the four-game weekend that will feature two games each against the Buckeyes and Iowa.

NU will play Iowa on Saturday morning, then close the series with a nontraditional doubleheader that will see the Huskers play Ohio State in the morning and Iowa in the afternoon. All four games are set to be nine-inning contests.