Newcomers show their worth for Husker baseball as NU heads into second weekend

Plenty of new awaits for the Nebraska baseball team this weekend.
A new venue in which to play baseball, as the Huskers are set for four games at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. A new quirk in the schedule, as NU will play two conference opponents on the same weekend, with single games against Iowa and Ohio State in a Sunday doubleheader. A new start time, as NU will take on Iowa bright and early at 9 a.m. Saturday.
And the Huskers will head to Minneapolis with a roster full of new players who appear ready to help NU face the challenges of a new season.
Ten players saw their first action in a Husker uniform last weekend as NU went 3-1 against Purdue to open the season.
Freshmen Max Anderson and Brice Matthews stole the show. But Jack Steil blasted a tape-measure home run Sunday. Juco transfer Efry Cervantes showed off his versatility. And a host of pitchers kept Purdue's offense under wraps over the final three games of the four-game series.
"I think that’s just a big part of it — the group of guys that we have are willing to sacrifice to do what it takes for the betterment of the team," NU coach Will Bolt said earlier this week. "When you’re going through the process of recruiting, the talent’s obviously got to be there. You feel like they’ve got to have the talent to help you win. But the intangibles come into play as well."
As Nebraska prepared for the season behind the scenes, coaches and teammates saw those intangibles begin to take hold.
"All those guys up to this point have shown that it may not be perfect all the time, but they’re going to work hard, they’re going to play hard, and they’re going to play for their teammates," Bolt said. "And that’s a huge part of it."
Cervantes, for example, put down two sacrifice bunts in one game. Transfer catcher Griffin Everitt did the same. Anderson, after a torrid start at the plate in the first three games, patiently took three walks Sunday.
Nebraska will look for more of the same beginning Friday. The Huskers will take on Ohio State at 3 p.m. to open the four-game weekend that will feature two games each against the Buckeyes and Iowa.
NU will play Iowa on Saturday morning, then close the series with a nontraditional doubleheader that will see the Huskers play Ohio State in the morning and Iowa in the afternoon. All four games are set to be nine-inning contests.
"It’s not what we’re used to, but we’ve been adaptable," Bolt said with a grin. "We knew when they announced the schedule that that was going to be what we needed to be prepared for, and we put the work in from a scouting standpoint the last few days, and we’ll be ready to go Friday."
Nebraska is hoping the new guys will be ready again after proving their worth to start the season.
"It’s huge for us. You never know with freshmen. You have an idea of what they might be like throughout the fall and the winter, but you never truly know what they’re made of until you take the field," junior pitcher Shay Schanaman said. "I was super-impressed, as I think we all were, with those guys that stepped up when it counted. That’s huge, and I’m looking forward to watching them the rest of the year and what they can do to help us win."
