Nebraska's spring sports voices remain optimistic despite no games to call

Greg Sharpe's garage has never been cleaner.
Nate Rohr isn't behind a microphone for the first time since high school.
And while the two voices of Nebraska spring sports are optimistic for a return to some type of normalcy in the coming months, the reality is that both men are waiting, just like everyone else, to get back to doing what they love.
The sound of Sharpe or Rohr's voice floating through the air for a Friday night baseball game or a Saturday afternoon softball contest has become the backdrop for thousands of Nebraskans as they begin to make their way outside after a long winter.
But those days have taken on a different soundtrack in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've had such beautiful weather, too, the last couple weeks — you look outside on Friday night at about 6:30 and go, 'Wow, should be at Haymarket Park.' … And then to not have it happen, it's kind of an empty feeling," Sharpe said. "We're all creatures of habit, and for broadcasters this time of year it's a heavy load of baseball. And that's been taken away from all of us."
For Rohr, who has been involved with Husker softball since he first stepped on campus as a student in 2004, this year saw a season in which he didn't call a single game at Bowlin Stadium. Nebraska played its first 23 games on the road, and its first home games of the season, a doubleheader against North Dakota, were scheduled for March 13.
That was one day after spring sports across the country were shut down for the season.
Rohr has been the PA announcer for football games at Memorial Stadium since 2016, and he said he's missed everything the spring brings. That includes Nebraska's spring football game, which can be a chore with the unusual format the game often takes on.
"I knew I'd miss it, and I've missed it badly," Rohr said. "I've missed being at Bowlin a lot, and being around the softball team. So it's hurt as much as I would expect."
Sharpe had just started his 13th season of broadcasting Nebraska baseball after taking over the duties in 2008. He was last behind the mic on March 11 for NU's 8-1 win over Northern Colorado.
Sharpe did at least get a small respite last month when he did the play-by-play for Nebraska football's virtual spring football game,
"That was fun, but it didn't replace the real thing," he said. "It didn't replace actually being inside the stadium."
In place of their day jobs, Sharpe and Rohr have done what a lot of folks are doing — catching up on the honey-do lists that start to collect dust when the spring seasons start up. Sharpe recently dug out a flower bed behind his house.
"I've felt muscles in my body that I didn't know still existed," Sharpe cracked. "I don't know that I like that."
Rohr has found another positive. He and his wife have a young son who is just more than 1 year old. Suddenly road trips have been replaced with quality family time.
"That's been the silver lining in all this," Rohr said.
Both men are hoping for a return to sports sooner rather than later. Partly to be able to get back to work, partly to have a big part of their lives to look forward to again.
"If I had to peg it, I'd have to say at some point this summer we'll get back to normal. That's sort of what I'm dangling out there as a finish line for all this," Rohr said. "Because I know in my head if it's just indefinite — 'Hey, it's going to be a long, ling time before we have sports as we've known them come back' — I don't know how I would deal with that. That would hurt, and hurt a lot."
While it remains to be seen just what college football will look like a few months from now, the chance to get back to Memorial Stadium has both men thinking positive.
"I'm a cockeyed optimist, so I'm still holding out hope that we're going to have a college football season in the fall, and it's going to be played in front of fans, and people are going to be able to come to tailgate and do all their normal stuff," Sharpe said.
"That may be a pipe dream at this point in time. But for now I'm going to hang on to that and hope that's the way it plays out."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
