Nebraska's second trip to Texas starts off on wrong foot in loss to No. 17 TCU

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Nebraska’s second baseball trip to Texas in as many weeks didn’t start well as the Huskers lost the opener of a three-game series with No. 17 TCU 4-1 Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Trailing 4-0, Nebraska (1-4) jumped on reliever Luke Savage in the seventh. Colby Gomes singled to open the inning and Griffin Everitt was hit by a pitch before Cam Chick ripped an RBI-single to right that cut the lead to 4-1. But with runners on first and second, the rally was squashed by three consecutive strikeouts.

The Huskers loaded the bases with two out in the eighth but couldn’t score. In the ninth, Nebraska brought the tying run to the plate with two out but couldn't score.

TCU (4-1) broke the game open in the fifth inning when David Bishop hit a bases-loaded double that scored three and gave the Horned Frogs a 4-0 lead.

The double spoiled a nice effort by senior starting pitcher Kyle Perry, who allowed three runs in four innings. Perry was relieved in the fifth by Koty Frank with none out and runners on first and second. With one-out, Frank surrendered Bishop’s three-run double.

The Frogs took a 1-0 lead in the third when Tommy Sacco hit a solo home to left.

The Huskers face TCU at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Check back for updates to this story.

