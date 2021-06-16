 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Schwellenbach receives college baseball's top two-way honor
Nebraska's Schwellenbach receives college baseball's top two-way honor

Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 5.2

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach throws to first base in the eighth inning against Rutgers on May 2 at Haymarket Park.

 Journal Star file photo
Husker Extra Podcast: The latest in Husker football recruiting and putting a bow on Nebraska baseball's run

The Big Ten saw what Spencer Schwellenbach could do in the field, at the plate and on the mound this past baseball season.

The country saw it, too.

The Husker junior was named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year on Wednesday. The award honors the top two-way college player.

Schwellenbach started every game at shortstop, was the Huskers' No. 3 hitter in the lineup and added pitching duties in 2021.

The Big Ten player of the year became one of the top closers in the country, finishing with a Big Ten-leading 10 saves. He struck out 34 over 31 2/3 innings and carried a blistering 0.57 earned-run average.

At the plate, the Saginaw, Michigan, native ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks. He committed only four errors in 186 chances at short.

Schwellenbach was recently named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is college baseball's version of the Heisman Trophy. He's also expected to be drafted in the early rounds of the upcoming MLB Draft.

