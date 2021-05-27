Nebraska's prowess stealing bases indicates a fearlessness that is particularly pleasing to Bolt

Bolt credits Nebraska assistant coach Lance Harvell for picking the right spots for runners to take chances.

"It's having a hunch that a breaking ball's coming, and just putting runners in motion, period, just to create some havoc on the base paths that opponents have to worry about," said Bolt, whose squad clinched the Big Ten championship Sunday with a 9-0 win against Ohio State in pod play in Bloomington, Indiana.

"Even if you're not stealing, it could be a fake break," the coach added. "It could be a hit-and-run where (the runner) goes first-to-third. I think that's the biggest difference that I've seen in our players this year as opposed to last year. Probably No. 1, they're more comfortable in the offense and more confident in some of the nuances of it. But it's also the lack of fear of getting thrown out. I think that's completely gone away with this group."

The last thing Bolt wants to see is hesitancy on the base paths, or a fear to push the limits.