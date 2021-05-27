Nebraska's prowess stealing bases indicates a fearlessness that is particularly pleasing to Bolt

Nebraska's ability to steal bases this season indicates a fearlessness that helps define Will Bolt's squad.
The team's prowess on the base paths is something that opponents must always be thinking about.
"You have to be fearless to do that," Bolt said of the Huskers' 62 steals in 75 attempts this season. "You have to have the ability to say, 'If I get thrown out, I get thrown out.'"
Entering Friday's home game against Michigan, 19th-ranked Nebraska (29-11) trails only Maryland in the Big Ten in the steals department. The Terrapins have swiped 64 bases in 77 attempts, while the Wolverines (26-15) rank third in the league with 53 steals in 73 tries.
The Huskers have created quite an advantage for themselves in 2021, considering opponents have managed only 15 steals in 29 attempts.
Nebraska's steal total is the highest for the program since the Huskers were 62-for-92 in 2016. Outfielder Ryan Boldt led the way that season with 20 steals in 29 attempts; the Huskers finished 37-22 overall and 16-8 in the Big Ten.
This season, Jaxon Hallmark, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior from Midland, Texas, leads Nebraska with 15 steals in 18 tries, including a three-steal game May 9 during a 15-5 triumph at Rutgers. In addition, the Huskers put pressure on opponents with Spencer Schwellenbach (eight steals in eight attempts), Cam Chick (8-for-10), Joe Acker (7-for-7) and Brice Matthews (7-for-10).
Bolt credits Nebraska assistant coach Lance Harvell for picking the right spots for runners to take chances.
"It's having a hunch that a breaking ball's coming, and just putting runners in motion, period, just to create some havoc on the base paths that opponents have to worry about," said Bolt, whose squad clinched the Big Ten championship Sunday with a 9-0 win against Ohio State in pod play in Bloomington, Indiana.
"Even if you're not stealing, it could be a fake break," the coach added. "It could be a hit-and-run where (the runner) goes first-to-third. I think that's the biggest difference that I've seen in our players this year as opposed to last year. Probably No. 1, they're more comfortable in the offense and more confident in some of the nuances of it. But it's also the lack of fear of getting thrown out. I think that's completely gone away with this group."
The last thing Bolt wants to see is hesitancy on the base paths, or a fear to push the limits.
"There were moments early in the year when we said, 'Hey, take the extra base, like go. I promise you nobody's going to be upset if you get thrown out right there. I'll be more upset if you aren't aggressive than if you get thrown out. We'll get paid back more often than we're going to make outs,'" the coach said. "They've really embraced that, and if you have to be fearless to do that. You have to have guys who are willing to put themselves out there."
Hallmark is the best example. The 2021 team co-captain had 13 stolen bases in three previous seasons at Nebraska. This season, his 15 steals rank third in the Big Ten.
"He's really transformed his game by being fearless on the bases, and that's really resonated around the rest of the team," Bolt said.
It also helps matters greatly that Nebraska leads the Big Ten in batting (.282) and ranks second in team earned-run average (3.93). But the Huskers' ramped-up aggression on the base paths is arguably as impressive as anything they've done this season. It's produced a big jump from last year, when NU stole nine bases in 15 tries during a season shortened to 15 games by the pandemic.
Bolt will look for his players to stay aggressive this weekend against a Michigan squad that ranks second in the Big Ten in batting average (.281) and third in ERA (4.06).
"They're not a team that's going to beat themselves often," Bolt said of the Wolverines. "They've got big-time veteran presence in their lineup, guys who've been around the block. They're athletic, which helps them on defense and helps them on the basepaths. They've got power arms on the mound. They're very talented and very complete."
