Nebraska's Olson earns second-team honors from the Big Ten

Nebraska pitcher Emmett Olson was named to the All-Big Ten second team in baseball, the conference announced Tuesday.

Olson was the only Husker to land on the first, second or third teams. Outfielder Garrett Anglim was named to the league's all-freshman team.

Olson, a sophomore, was 3-3 with a 2.86 earned-run average in 19 appearances this past season. His ERA ranked third in the Big Ten.

The Des Plaines, Illinois, native struck out 65 batters in 66 innings. His best game came against Iowa when he threw a seven-inning complete game and allowed only one run on four hits while striking out seven.

Anglim was recognized as one of the top freshmen after hitting a team-best .303 with 11 doubles, four triples and four homers. The Papillion-La Vista grad drove in 28 runs and hit three homers in one game against Iowa, which tied a school record.

Maryland's Chris Alleyne was named Big Ten player of the year and Iowa's Adam Mazur was tabbed the league's pitcher of the year. Rob Vaughn, who led Maryland to the regular-season championship, was named the Big Ten's top coach.

