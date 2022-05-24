Nebraska's Olson earns second-team honors from the Big Ten; Banjoff announces transfer

Nebraska pitcher Emmett Olson was named to the All-Big Ten second team in baseball, the conference announced Tuesday.

Olson was the only Husker to land on the first, second or third teams. Outfielder Garrett Anglim was named to the league's all-freshman team.

Olson, a sophomore, was 3-3 with a 2.86 earned-run average in 19 appearances this season. His ERA ranked third in the Big Ten.

The Des Plaines, Illinois, native struck out 65 in 66 innings. His best game came against Iowa, when he threw a seven-inning complete game and allowed only one run on four hits while striking out seven.

Anglim was recognized as one of the top freshmen after hitting a team-best .303 with 11 doubles, four triples and four homers. The Papillion-La Vista grad drove in 28 runs, and hit three homers in one game against Iowa, which tied a school record.

Maryland's Chris Alleyne was named Big Ten player of the year and Iowa's Adam Mazur was tabbed the league's pitcher of the year. Rob Vaughn, who led Maryland to the regular-season championship, was named the Big Ten's top coach.

Banjoff to transfer: Outfielder Leighton Banjoff announced Tuesday afternoon on social media he was transferring out of the Nebraska program.

Banjoff spent three seasons in Lincoln. In 2022 he started 38 games, and played in 47, hitting .233 with two home runs and 17 RBIs.

In COVID-shortened 2020 season, Banjoff was named a freshman all-American by Collegiate baseball after leading Nebraska in batting average (.341) before the season was called off after 15 games.

His numbers fell in 2021, when he hit .255 with a home run and seven RBIs in 22 games during NU's Big Ten championship season.

