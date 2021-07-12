 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Anderson named freshman All-American by another publication
Nebraska's Anderson named freshman All-American by another publication

Nebraska NCAA Tournament, 6.3

Nebraska's Max Anderson throws during practice on Thursday in Fayetteville ahead of the NCAA regional opener on June 3.

 ARKANSAS ATHLETICS
Nebraska's Max Anderson was named a second-team All-American by D1 Baseball on Monday. He was the only freshman from the Big Ten selected by D1 Baseball.

Anderson, who was the Big Ten freshman of the year, hit .332 with 61 hits, seven homers and 32 RBIs in 45 games.

The Millard West graduate was named a freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier this summer. 

He produced 19 multi-hit games in 2021.

