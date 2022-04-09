Nebraska trying to 'keep our head afloat in conference play' after another loss to Rutgers

College baseball teams play a whole lot of games, so it’s important not to make too much of one win or loss.

Still, you sure don’t want to have a winless week, and that’s what Nebraska will try to avoid on Sunday.

On Saturday, Rutgers beat the Huskers 5-4 at Haymarket Park. A two-run home run in the eighth inning gave Rutgers the win.

Now Nebraska (12-17, 4-4 Big Ten) needs a win on Sunday to avoid being shut out of the win column this week after a loss against Omaha on Wednesday and back-to-back losses against Rutgers so far this weekend.

“This is to keep our head afloat in conference play,” Nebraska junior Colby Gomes said. “I think that’s a big part of what we got to do. I think we just have to come out with a winning mindset and get after it from the jump.”

The series finale is Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Dawson McCarville (2-3) is scheduled to start for Nebraska.

Rutgers leads the Big Ten standings with a 7-1 record and has won nine consecutive games overall.

Emmett Olson was the Husker starter. And after a rough second inning, he settled in and lasted 6 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits and had five strikeouts.

Nebraska led in hits 7-4 but made three errors. Cam Chick had three of Nebraska’s hits.

In the ninth inning, Nebraska had the tying run at second base but couldn’t get the big hit it needed. Nebraska finished 1-for-6 hitting with runners in scoring position.

“We’ve been playing from behind and digging ourselves a hole,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “Today it was defensively. They made us pay for it, and that’s what a good offense does. If you give them extra outs, they make you pay. I thought Olson was awesome. But collectively we got to be better offensively to get off to better starts.

After Nebraska tied the game 3-3 in the seventh inning, Rutgers quickly regained a 5-3 lead on a no-doubt two-run homer by Tony Santa Maria to left field.

“We score, and then they go immediately go and score right behind it,” Bolt said. “That’s not something that good teams do. And right now we’re not good enough. We’re not playing enough as a team. That’s ultimately on us as coaches to try to figure out a way to get the buttons pushed and the right collective group of guys.”

Rutgers did a lot of its work with three runs in the second inning.

An error and then a double by Chris Bistro set up Rutgers’ first run on an RBI by Evan Sleight. Then a hit batter led to another run after an RBI single by Jordan Sweeney for a 2-0 lead.

Another RBI single by Ryan Lasko made it 3-0.

With Rutgers still leading 3-0 in the seventh inning, the game changed in a flash with a disputed three-run home run by Gomes to left field tied the game 3-3.

The ball bounced back into the field after hitting something — some part of the fence or the berm just beyond the fence — but the umpires ruled it a home run. Rutgers head coach Steve Owens was ejected while continuing to argue that it wasn’t a homer.

Bolt said his view was blocked and he didn’t see what happened.

Gomes said at first he didn’t feel like he’d hit it hard enough.

“I was running down to first base and I was telling it to go,” Gomes said. “But it went, so I’m happy with that.”

In the eighth inning Nebraska added one run when Griffin Everitt doubled and later was walked in to cut Nebraska’s deficit to 5-4.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

