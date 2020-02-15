Nebraska squanders ninth-inning lead as Baylor walks off in extras

The Huskers didn't score 19 runs this time, but they were still in prime position to upend Baylor for the second time in as many days.

The Bears, however, erased a one-run deficit in the ninth inning and went on to beat Nebraska 8-7 in 10 innings Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Baylor knotted the score in the ninth without the ball leaving the infield. NU's Shay Schanaman walked Hunter Seay to open the frame and Ryan Bertelsman reached on an infield single in the next at-bat. Following a sac bunt, Ricky Martinez scored Seay on a groundout.

After the Huskers went quietly in the 10th, Baylor's Jared McKenzie hit a leadoff double and scored the winning run on Chase Wehsener's walk-off single.

Nebraska and Baylor will play the rubber match of the three-game series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Cam Chick opened the scoring in the top of the first with a leadoff homerun before Baylor tied it 1-1 in the bottom half. Baylor scored two more in the second inning before back-to-back homers from Nick Loftin and Andy Thomas made it 5-1 in the third.

After the Bears scored in each of their first four plate appearances to take a 6-1 lead, the Huskers erupted in the fifth inning.