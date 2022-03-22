Nebraska, South Dakota State cancel Wednesday baseball game due to weather

The Nebraska baseball team's Wednesday tilt with South Dakota State has been wiped off the slate due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The game was set to be the Huskers' final tune-up before forging into Big Ten play. Nebraska (8-11) will host Michigan (11-8) in a three-game series, which begins Friday at Haymarket Park.

A mix of rain and wind has been making its way through Eastern Nebraska this week, and some areas near Lincoln could see snow on the ground.

Ticket holders for Wednesday's game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home games, according to a news release.

First pitch times for Huskers-Wolverines: 7:32 p.m. (Friday), 2:02 p.m. (Saturday) and 11:02 a.m. (Sunday).

Chick finalist for award: Nebraska's Cam Chick was among the 30 baseball players announced as candidates for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award.

The award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

