Nebraska rally goes for naught as Wolverines edge Husker baseball 8-6

Michigan's Jimmy Obertop ripped a two-out, two-strike double into left field with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning to score two runs and lift the Wolverines to an 8-6 win over Nebraska Saturday at Haymarket Park.

Obertop's big knock came after Nebraska had rallied to tie the game at six in the bottom of the eighth inning with three runs.

Nebraska spent most of the game fighting uphill, falling behind 2-0 after two innings thanks to a two-run double in the second inning.

The Huskers (9-12, 1-1 Big Ten) scored single runs in the third, on a Brice Matthews single, and in the fourth, on Luke Jessen's stand-up triple with two outs.

Michigan answered with two runs in the sixth on a pair of home runs, a solo shot from Matt Frey and a two-run homer from Tito Flores that knocked NU starter Shay Shanaman out of the game.

It was 6-3 in the eighth when Cam Chick led off with a walk and scored on Max Anderson's double; and Luke Jessen came through again a few batters later with a single to score Anderson.

The Huskers tied the game when Core Jackson blooped a single to score Anglim.

Nebraska was one strike away from getting out of the ninth inning before Obertop's double that scored two. NU went quietly in the bottom of the ninth, with a pair of looking strikeouts and a groundout.

Anglim and Jessen each had two hits for Nebraska, which struck out 10 times while failing to homer for the second straight game in the series.

Schanaman worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs while striking out six and walking two.

