Nebraska rallies against Creighton in Bolt-less exhibition

The Huskers answered in the eighth inning as Matt Guthmiller scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to 7-5. The Bluejays got a run back in the top of the ninth with Hess’ solo homer.

Creighton then took its first lead of the game at 8-7 in the 10th on a two-run double from Roden.

The lead didn’t last long as Nebraska took control in the bottom half of the frame. The Huskers collected four runs on three hits and three errors to go up 11-8.

A Cervantes single and a Gabe Swansen double -- both to left -- put two on, and a Creighton throwing error allowed both to score. Another Bluejay fielding error followed, allowing Nick Wimmers to cross, and Garrett Anglim tallied the final Husker run on an RBI single from Max Petersen.

Zack Reynolds hit a pinch-hit solo shot in the 12th for Creighton’s last run, capping the game at 11-9.

Cervantes and Everitt both finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Everitt added an RBI to lead the Huskers. Caron was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Steil also drove in a pair of runs.

NU used nine pitchers on the night, opening with starter Shay Schanaman, who struck out five and allowed one hit over two innings of work. The win went to Quinn Mason, who threw a scoreless, hitless 11th inning.