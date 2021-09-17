Nebraska rallies against Creighton in Bolt-less exhibition

The Nebraska baseball team played its first of two fall exhibitions Friday evening, defeating Creighton 11-9 in a pre-planned 12-inning game at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The Huskers did so without their head coach.
In accordance with COVID-19 testing protocols, Will Bolt did not attend the game, Nebraska announced less than an hour before first pitch. Bolt, in a statement, said he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
"Our team is otherwise healthy, and our program has followed necessary protocols to support the safety of Nebraska and Creighton student-athletes and staff competing tonight," Bolt said in a statement. "I look forward to getting back to work with our team as soon as possible as we continue our fall season."
The Huskers got out to a commanding 6-1 lead after two three-run frames. In the second inning, Josh Caron singled in Griffin Everitt, and a two-run single down the left-field line by Jack Steil plated Caron and Luke Jessen for a quick 3-0 lead.
In the fifth, Luke Sartori and Cam Chick scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball, respectively. It sandwiched an Everitt sacrifice fly that scored Brice Matthews to go up 6-1.
Creighton cut the lead to 6-5 with a four-run seventh inning, powered by a pair of two-run home runs from Kyle Hess and Alan Roden.
The Huskers answered in the eighth inning as Matt Guthmiller scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to 7-5. The Bluejays got a run back in the top of the ninth with Hess’ solo homer.
Creighton then took its first lead of the game at 8-7 in the 10th on a two-run double from Roden.
The lead didn’t last long as Nebraska took control in the bottom half of the frame. The Huskers collected four runs on three hits and three errors to go up 11-8.
A Cervantes single and a Gabe Swansen double -- both to left -- put two on, and a Creighton throwing error allowed both to score. Another Bluejay fielding error followed, allowing Nick Wimmers to cross, and Garrett Anglim tallied the final Husker run on an RBI single from Max Petersen.
Zack Reynolds hit a pinch-hit solo shot in the 12th for Creighton’s last run, capping the game at 11-9.
Cervantes and Everitt both finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Everitt added an RBI to lead the Huskers. Caron was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Steil also drove in a pair of runs.
NU used nine pitchers on the night, opening with starter Shay Schanaman, who struck out five and allowed one hit over two innings of work. The win went to Quinn Mason, who threw a scoreless, hitless 11th inning.
Nebraska continues fall play on Saturday, Oct. 2 with Wichita State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. First pitch of the 14-inning exhibition is set for noon.