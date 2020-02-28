Nebraska pitching struggles again as Arizona State rolls in series opener

If the Nebraska baseball team is hoping to find a spark against Arizona State this season like it did last year, the Huskers are going to have to do it in a similar manner.

For the second straight year the Sun Devils bashed Nebraska on a Friday night, scoring eight runs in the fourth inning to beat the Huskers 13-5 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Unlike in 2019, when Arizona State put its offensive firepower on display in a 15-6 series-opening win at Haymarket Park, the Sun Devils let Nebraska’s pitchers do most of the damage this time around.

Six Nebraska pitchers combined to walk 10 batters, hit five more and throw four wild pitches. The only Husker pitcher not to allow a run was Braxton Bragg, who came on in the sixth inning.

"When you walk guys and hit guys and throw wild pitches right out of the bullpen, it's not going to get it done," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "Especially against a team that can do damage in one swing. You give them that many free bases, and you're going to have lopsided scores."

NU fell to 1-6 with its sixth consecutive loss. The Huskers last lost six games in a row with their last six of the 2015 season. The six straight losses are the most for a Nebraska team since the 2013 squad started 0-7.