Nebraska pitching struggles again as Arizona State rolls in series opener

If the Nebraska baseball team is hoping to find a spark against Arizona State this season like it did last year, the Huskers are going to have to do it in a similar manner.
For the second straight year the Sun Devils bashed Nebraska on a Friday night, scoring eight runs in the fourth inning to beat the Huskers 13-5 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Unlike in 2019, when Arizona State put its offensive firepower on display in a 15-6 series-opening win at Haymarket Park, the Sun Devils let Nebraska’s pitchers do most of the damage this time around.
Coach Will Bolt cited statistics saying the team that scores first wins 75 percent of the time. NU is 1-5 in such scenarios this season.
Six Nebraska pitchers combined to walk 10 batters, hit five more and throw four wild pitches. The only Husker pitcher not to allow a run was Braxton Bragg, who came on in the sixth inning.
"When you walk guys and hit guys and throw wild pitches right out of the bullpen, it's not going to get it done," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "Especially against a team that can do damage in one swing. You give them that many free bases, and you're going to have lopsided scores."
NU fell to 1-6 with its sixth consecutive loss. The Huskers last lost six games in a row with their last six of the 2015 season. The six straight losses are the most for a Nebraska team since the 2013 squad started 0-7.
With its pitching staff already off to a slow start, Nebraska had to make a late change to its weekend rotation after normal Friday starter Gareth Stroh experienced elbow discomfort late in the week and didn’t travel with the team.
Stroh’s status going forward was unclear.
In his place, junior right-hander Max Schreiber made his first career start.
His debut was a sign of things to come.
After a pair of singles in the bottom of the second, Schreiber got ASU’s Dusty Garcia swinging for what should have been the second out of the inning.
But the ball got past catcher Gunner Hellstrom, allowing Garcia to reach base and a run to score. One batter later, the Sun Devils went up 3-0 on another wild pitch. It marked the first time this season Nebraska hasn’t scored first in a game.
Then the floodgates opened.
Shay Schanaman, who struggled in his first two outings, could only get one out while allowing four runs to start the fourth inning. Caleb Feekin gave up four more runs without recording an out.
Arizona State scored eight runs on just three hits in the fourth inning as Nebraska pitchers walked five batters and hit three more.
Nebraska got a solo home run from Aaron Palensky in the top of the fourth, and scored two runs each in the eight and ninth innings. Palensky, Hellstrom and Joe Acker combined for six of NU's eight hits.
"I build on the fact that we got some momentum late in that game. We were barreling some balls up," Bolt said. "We had some guys come off the bench that were ready to hit, and put some good swings on it."
The teams will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
— Chris Basnett