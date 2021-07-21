 Skip to main content
Nebraska outfielder Jaxon Hallmark signs pro contract with Astros organization
Nebraska outfielder Jaxon Hallmark signs pro contract with Astros organization

Nebraska's Jaxon Hallmark (2) raises his hat to the crowd after the Huskers defeated Michigan in the second game of a doubleheader May 29 at Haymarket Park.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

A second member of Nebraska's Big Ten champion baseball team is headed to the pros.

Jaxon Hallmark's brother, Jeremy, tweeted a photo Wednesday of Jaxon putting pen to paper while decked out in Houston Astros gear. 

"So proud of my little brother for this amazing accomplishment!! Hard work pays off, congrats bubba," Jeremy wrote in the tweet.

Jaxon later confirmed the deal on Instagram. 

Details of an official agreement have not yet been publicized. Hallmark went undrafted in the MLB Draft, which was considered a surprise by many. 

The news comes on the heels of Spencer Schwellenbach's $1 million agreement with Atlanta on Monday. Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, was the No. 59 overall selection.

This past season, Hallmark earned All-Big Ten honors after leading the Huskers in several categories: batting average (.342), home runs (10) and steals (16). 

Hallmark becomes the third former Husker in the Astros' organization, joining Jake Meyers, who is playing at the Triple-A level, and Scott Schreiber, who is in Double-A.

Players have until Aug. 1 to sign pro contracts or return to school. Nebraska players Cade Povich and Cam Wynne were both selected in the draft but have not yet announced their plans. 

