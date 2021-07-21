Nebraska outfielder Jaxon Hallmark signs pro contract with Astros organization

A second member of Nebraska's Big Ten champion baseball team is headed to the pros.
Jaxon Hallmark's brother, Jeremy, tweeted a photo Wednesday of Jaxon putting pen to paper while decked out in Houston Astros gear.
"So proud of my little brother for this amazing accomplishment!! Hard work pays off, congrats bubba," Jeremy wrote in the tweet.
So proud of my little brother for this amazing accomplishment!! Hard work pays off, congrats bubba @HallmarkJaxon pic.twitter.com/JPTjL2c0MO— Jeremy Hallmark (@whodatbear_9) July 21, 2021
Jaxon later confirmed the deal on Instagram.
Details of an official agreement have not yet been publicized. Hallmark went undrafted in the MLB Draft, which was considered a surprise by many.
The news comes on the heels of Spencer Schwellenbach's $1 million agreement with Atlanta on Monday. Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, was the No. 59 overall selection.
This past season, Hallmark earned All-Big Ten honors after leading the Huskers in several categories: batting average (.342), home runs (10) and steals (16).
Hallmark becomes the third former Husker in the Astros' organization, joining Jake Meyers, who is playing at the Triple-A level, and Scott Schreiber, who is in Double-A.
Players have until Aug. 1 to sign pro contracts or return to school. Nebraska players Cade Povich and Cam Wynne were both selected in the draft but have not yet announced their plans.
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.
On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…
Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now.
State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.
State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.
The Nebraska baseball team made a huge splash in the Big Ten this season, and on the recruiting trail the last two years.
The Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
An agreement was sealed by handshakes Tuesday night. Contracts were signed Wednesday morning. Then, a news conference.
Alberts takes over Nebraska Athletics during an important stretch: "We have to be the hardest working athletic department in the country."
Trev Alberts never gave athletic administration any thought. Not while in college. Not while working on TV. But that changed in 2009.
Last year's opening ceremonies were virtual due to COVID-19. This time, a welcomed return of normalcy — "We are very happy with what is going on."
‘Everybody’s really supportive’: Creighton native Jessica Stevens appreciates local backing in quest for goat tying championship
She says Lincoln hosting the event is weird. In a good way. "I have family here and it’s awesome to see my friends come and watch too.”