Nebraska outfielder Jaxon Hallmark signs pro contract with Astros organization

A second member of Nebraska's Big Ten champion baseball team is headed to the pros.

Jaxon Hallmark's brother, Jeremy, tweeted a photo Wednesday of Jaxon putting pen to paper while decked out in Houston Astros gear.

"So proud of my little brother for this amazing accomplishment!! Hard work pays off, congrats bubba," Jeremy wrote in the tweet.

Jaxon later confirmed the deal on Instagram.

Details of an official agreement have not yet been publicized. Hallmark went undrafted in the MLB Draft, which was considered a surprise by many.

The news comes on the heels of Spencer Schwellenbach's $1 million agreement with Atlanta on Monday. Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, was the No. 59 overall selection.

This past season, Hallmark earned All-Big Ten honors after leading the Huskers in several categories: batting average (.342), home runs (10) and steals (16).