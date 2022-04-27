Nebraska offense keeps hitting in 14-3 thumping of Omaha

The Nebraska baseball team left no doubt this time.

After three one-run games, all of which came down to the final pitch, the Huskers jumped on Omaha in the first inning and stayed hot offensively with a 14-3 win in front of 4,867 Wednesday night at Haymarket Park.

The game was called after seven innings with Nebraska leading by 11 runs. The teams agreed to a run rule during the home plate meeting with the game's umpires prior to first pitch.

The Mavericks had won a pair of one-run games over NU on their home field this season, with the Huskers getting a walk-off, 6-5 win on March 14. But it had largely been Omaha controlling things between the teams, holding the lead or being tied with Nebraska in 24 of the 27 innings played between the squads this season.

The Mavericks (19-19) never got the chance to build a lead Wednesday.

With Nebraska down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Cam Chick led off the NU half of the inning by getting hit by a pitch for the eighth time in his last five games. A stolen base and a throwing error brought Chick home, and Max Anderson followed with a 413-foot, two-run homer to give the Huskers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

It was Nebraska's third straight win, with the Huskers (17-23) scoring 41 runs over the three contests.

Anderson stayed hot at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with a two-run homer. Over his last five games, Anderson is 11-for-24 (.458) with three homers and nine RBI.

Brice Matthews had a two-run shot of his own in the fourth inning while finishing 2-for-2. The sophomore, after ending a 0-for-22 slump last Friday at Indiana, now has a five-game hitting streak and a pair of home runs of his own.

Dawson McCarville went six innings on the mound for NU, allowing three runs and scattering six hits.

Nebraska blew the game open with a six-run third inning that included five hits, a wild pitch, and an Omaha error. Garrett Anglim, Core Jackson and Josh Caron each delivered RBIs in the frame.

The Huskers will host Iowa this weekend.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.