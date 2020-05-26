Nebraska native, starting pitcher Gareth Stroh to transfer from Husker baseball program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gareth Stroh, a Nebraska native who transferred back to his home-state school and earned the role as the Husker baseball team’s Friday starter, has entered the transfer portal and is looking to move on as a graduate transfer, he confirmed to the Journal Star on Tuesday.

A left-handed pitcher, Stroh made two starts in a Husker uniform, earning the win in NU’s season-opener against Baylor. He finished 1-0 with eight strikeouts, one walk, and a 6.10 earned-run average in his only two appearances.

Originally from Gibbon, Stroh, whose younger brother Seth will play baseball at Wichita State next season after a standout athletic career at Kearney High School, gave NU a veteran presence with Big Ten experience at the front of its rotation.

That experience was critical as the Huskers worked to replace their entire weekend rotation from last season.

But like every other baseball player across the country, his season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stroh’s season actually ended earlier than that. He missed Nebraska’s trip to Arizona State in late February after experiencing discomfort in his left elbow, and didn’t play the rest of the season.