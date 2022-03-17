Nebraska is clear it has room to improve, but recent winning spell has team feeling positive vibes

No one is confusing the Nebraska baseball team for some unstoppable juggernaut.

The Huskers have won three in a row, all at home, two of them in walk-off fashion, over teams ranked 204th (Omaha) and 286th (New Mexico State) in the most recent RPI standings. There is still a long way to go for NU to get back into position to be a contender once Big Ten play opens next weekend.

But heading into this weekend? Nebraska certainly is taking steps in the right direction after an early season full of fits and starts.

The Huskers will continue their 10-game homestand beginning Friday night with the first of a three-game series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

"There’s still a lot of stuff that we’re not doing very well, but it doesn’t matter when you find a way to get it done," NU coach Will Bolt said after his team edged New Mexico State 6-5 on Wednesday.

"And you can’t gloss over those things — we’re going to continue to work on it. We got a freshman catcher, freshman shortstop; you’ve got a bunch of young pieces out there, and you’ve got some guys that have shown up, and some guys that have picked each other up on this homestand, and we’ve got to keep that going."

That's a start for NU (7-9): players picking each other up when things aren't going well; staying upbeat in the dugout; working through the troubles — like getting held to one hit through seven innings Wednesday against New Mexico State — that might have led to a loss when the season opened a month ago.

"Really we were all just focused up, trying to stay with each other. Not falling into the things you don’t want to fall into when things aren’t happening your way," NU pitcher Braxton Bragg said of Wednesday's game. "So I thought we stayed in it well, and it paid off."

Nebraska still isn't where it wants to be with what it thought would be an elite defense. The offense, even with a 12-run outburst Tuesday, is still averaging fewer than five runs per game. But, there may be clarity coming after the Huskers used the same lineup for each of the past two games as the team searches for a consistent leadoff threat and a power bat in the middle.

That lineup paid off in the late innings Wednesday, when Cam Chick blasted a two-run homer, then was intentionally walked in the ninth inning to bring Efry Cervantes to the plate. Cervantes delivered with a game-winning single.

"That’s what this team is capable of," Cervantes said. "It’s just about team at-bats, not trying to do too much, just passing it on to the next guy. And when we do that collectively, it’s so fun to watch. And that’s what we have in us."

