Nebraska freshman infielder Core Jackson enters transfer portal

Make it an even dozen for players who won't return to the Nebraska baseball team next season.

Freshman infielder Core Jackson, who flashed high-level defensive potential throughout his first season in Lincoln, announced Friday he was entering the transfer portal.

Jackson hit .210 with one home run and six doubles in 2022, and made the occasional spectacular defensive play while also showing off a strong arm.

Nebraska's first Canadian recruit since 1998, the 6-foot, 185-pound Jackson started 36 games at either second base or shortstop.

He is the 12th known player from Nebraska's 2022 roster with remaining eligibility who won't be back next season, and the ninth to enter the transfer portal.

The Huskers have added 20 players to their roster in the 2022 recruiting class, including 10 junior college players and three Division I transfers.

