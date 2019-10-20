The Nebraska baseball team scored first but fell to Kansas 7-1 Saturday in a 12-inning exhibition game at Haymarket Park.
The Huskers allowed all seven runs in the last five innings.
Spencer Schwellenbach's home run in the bottom of the first inning was one of eight Husker hits for the day.
Nebraska starting pitcher Colby Gomes, the first of 11 Husker pitchers, tossed two hitless, scoreless innings against the Jayhawks. Cade Povich, Max Schreiber, Caleb Feekin, Sayer Diederich and Trey Kissack followed with shutout innings of their own, but Kansas took its first lead of the game in the top of the eighth with a pair of runs.
Nebraska threatened with hits from Leighton Banjoff and Luke Roskam to start the bottom of the 10th, but the Huskers couldn't score.
Kansas added single runs in the ninth and 10th, and three in the 12th.