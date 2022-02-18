Nebraska digs out of early deficit but Sam Houston rallies late to drop Huskers in season opener

The Nebraska baseball team played catch-up during the middle innings, but a late rally by Sam Houston State dropped the Huskers 8-5 in the season opener Friday in Huntsville, Texas.

Trailing 5-3 after two innings, Nebraska scored a run in the sixth and tied the game in the seventh after reigning Big Ten freshman of the year Max Anderson drilled a triple and scored on a groundout shortly afterward.

But it was Anderson's throwing error that sparked the Bearkats' rally in the home half of the seventh. After the misfire, NU reliever Emmett Olson hit a batter and Sam Houston loaded the bases on a sacrifice bunt attempt that went for an infield single.

Back-to-back hits by Easton Loyd and Justin Wishkowski did the damage.

Husker starter and senior team captain Kyle Perry struggled with his command. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings, walking five and hitting two batters. He allowed five earned runs.

Nebraska gave Perry a three-run cushion in the second inning as the Huskers racked up three hits and cashed them in for runs on a passed ball and a two-run throwing error.

But Perry was only able to get one out after the Nebraska rally, as Sam Houston State scored five runs and forced NU coach Will Bolt to go to his bullpen much sooner than he expected.

Koty Frank bridged the gap well for the Huskers, throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out six.

The Huskers struck out 15 times in the loss. Bearkat starter Matt Dillard fanned eight batters.

Three Nebraska hitters — Anderson (three hits), Colby Gomes (three) and Luke Sartori (two) — accounted for eight of the team's nine hits.

Nebraska and Sam Houston State will play a doubleheader — two seven-inning games — Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.

