Nebraska, BYU baseball each dealing with their own issues as series begins at Haymarket Park

The Nebraska baseball team is woefully short on pitching depth, is struggling to hit and has lost four games in a row.

And the Huskers still might have less to deal with than their opponent this weekend.

NU will step out of conference play Thursday for the start of a four-game series against BYU at Haymarket Park. The teams will play once Thursday before a doubleheader Friday and a single game on Saturday.

And while Nebraska has plenty to sort out as it tries to stay afloat in the Big Ten race, BYU (17-12) is dealing with its own issues.

The Cougars' head coach, Mike Littlewood, resigned abruptly Monday for "personal reasons" after 10 years leading the program.

Neither Littlewood nor the school has offered much in the way of details surrounding his departure after a tenure that saw him go 262-208 and win three regular-season West Coast Conference titles. Littlewood also took the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament in 2017, their first appearance since 2002.

BYU associate head coach Trent Pratt will coach the team for the remainder of the season.

None of that matters much to the Huskers, though. With an offense that fell back into the doldrums over the past four games after seeming to break out against Ohio State, NU will face a BYU pitching staff that ranks 11th nationally in ERA (3.38) and 10th in the country in walks allowed per nine innings, in addition to being a top-20 squad in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

"We're not cutting it loose," Bolt said during his appearance Monday on the Huskers Radio Network. "That's what the group did last year, and the year before that. That's what all successful offenses do is, you're cutting it loose — you're swinging with intent, you're swinging with aggression."

That doesn't mean, Bolt said, Nebraska needs to swing at everything thrown their direction. But, when the Huskers get their opportunities, they have to pull the trigger.

Even in taking a 1-0 lead on Creighton before Tuesday's game was called because of inclement weather, Nebraska struck out twice with the bases loaded in the second inning, and managed just two groundouts and a strikeout in the third after putting runners on first and second with no outs.

"When we're going good, we're doing that. But more often than not you're seeing the check swings, and the indecision, the lack of commitment to an approach," Bolt said. "We are not cutting it loose the way we train to do."

And yet, there the Huskers were in the late innings with chances to win all four of their games last week. NU had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth inning of a one-run loss to Omaha. Rutgers led 4-2 after five innings in an eventual 7-5 win Friday. Saturday's loss to the Scarlet Knights was tied at three after seven innings. Even Sunday's 19-1 loss was a 3-1 game going to the seventh inning.

"Those are the things I'm going to keep drawing from," Bolt said. "We've got to keep putting ourselves in position to win."

