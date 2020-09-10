Nebraska baseball's 2021 class adds more in-state flavor with Millard South's Guthmiller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Millard South left-handed pitcher and outfielder Matthew Guthmiller is the eighth player from the state of Nebraska to commit to the Huskers' 2021 recruiting class.

Guthmiller, formerly committed to Wichita State, announced on Twitter his intentions to join coach Will Bolt and company.

"I'm very excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at the University of Nebraska," the tweet said. "I would like to thank my family, coaches and teammates that have helped me get to where I am today.

"Also, thank you to the coaching staff at Nebraska for helping me accomplish my dream!"

Guthmiller marks the 14th known member of Nebraska's 2021 class.

Guthmiller helped lead Millard South to the Class A state championship in 2019, where the Patriots fell to the Millard West.

