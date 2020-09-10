 Skip to main content
Nebraska baseball's 2021 class adds more in-state flavor with Millard South's Guthmiller
Nebraska baseball's 2021 class adds more in-state flavor with Millard South's Guthmiller

  • Updated
Millard South left-handed pitcher and outfielder Matthew Guthmiller is the eighth player from the state of Nebraska to commit to the Huskers' 2021 recruiting class. 

Guthmiller, formerly committed to Wichita State, announced on Twitter his intentions to join coach Will Bolt and company. 

"I'm very excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at the University of Nebraska," the tweet said. "I would like to thank my family, coaches and teammates that have helped me get to where I am today. 

"Also, thank you to the coaching staff at Nebraska for helping me accomplish my dream!"

Guthmiller marks the 14th known member of Nebraska's 2021 class. 

Guthmiller helped lead Millard South to the Class A state championship in 2019, where the Patriots fell to the Millard West.

Check back for updates to this story.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014
